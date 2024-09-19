Uganda: Lukwago Opposes Nema's Forceful Eviction in Kawaala, Calls for Stakeholder Dialogue

19 September 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has opposed the ongoing eviction operations by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) in Kawaala Gardens, Kawaala Parish.

Lukwago, along with local leaders and residents of Kawaala, Lubigi, and Nabweru, gathered on Thursday to protest NEMA's planned evictions, which have sparked tension in the area.

Addressing the residents shortly before the police intervened to disperse the meeting, Lukwago assured them that the law was on their side.

He accused NEMA of resorting to "underhand methods" in its bid to forcefully remove residents from their homes.

Lukwago emphasised that, during a previous meeting with all stakeholders, including the executive director of NEMA, it was agreed that eviction operations would be suspended.

The suspension was to allow for an audit of wetlands that have been irreversibly damaged and to establish a District Environmental and Resources Committee to address local concerns steps that have yet to be implemented.

"The reason why NEMA is using these underhand tactics is that they know the law is on your side," Lukwago told the crowd, urging them to remain firm in their resistance.

The Lord Mayor further called on leaders and residents to attend a scheduled stakeholder engagement meeting at NEMA offices on September 20, 2024, aimed at resolving the standoff.

Also present at the meeting were Kawempe North MP Abubakar Kawalya, members of the Kampala City Executive Committee, and area councillors, who showed solidarity with the affected communities.

NEMA's eviction efforts are part of a broader push to reclaim wetlands in Kampala, but critics argue that the process lacks transparency and fairness, particularly in cases where wetlands have been rendered irredeemable due to prior development.

As tensions mount, residents are anxiously awaiting the outcome of the meeting at NEMA, hoping for a solution that avoids displacement.

