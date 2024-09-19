Uganda: Judiciary Proposes New Reforms to Accelerate Justice Delivery

The Judiciary of Uganda is proposing reforms aimed at expediting justice delivery by embracing alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera revealed in a press briefing ahead of the 7th Benedicto Kiwanuka Memorial Lecture.

He highlighted that the reforms are intended to improve the efficiency of the judicial system, reduce case backlog, and promote the use of community-based solutions for settling disputes.

Speaking at the update to the media, Deputy Chief Justice Buteera noted that the judiciary has already piloted these initiatives in several courts, including the Settlement Week initiative from September 5th to 9th, which successfully resolved over 230 cases across 10 courts.

"We are now looking at ways to guide local leaders, religious figures, and elders on how to help resolve disputes within their communities in a faster and more cost-effective way," Buteera stated.

The Judiciary's reform efforts are part of an ongoing initiative to incorporate alternative justice systems, drawing on Article 126 of the Ugandan Constitution, which encourages courts to exercise judicial power in conformity with local values, norms, and aspirations.

"The majority of disputes in Uganda are settled by ordinary citizens outside the courts. We want to support and enhance these systems for quicker, cheaper, and more culturally appropriate resolutions," he added.

The Deputy Chief Justice also reflected on the importance of the upcoming Benedicto Kiwanuka Memorial Lecture, which is scheduled for September 20, 2024.

The event, themed "Promoting a People-Centered Approach to Justice," will be livestreamed and feature keynote speaker Dr. Zahara Nampeewo from Makerere University's School of Law. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is expected to be the Guest of Honour at the event.