Uganda: Govt Launches Shs4bn Water Project in Mubende

The government, in collaboration with the Exim Bank of India, has launched a Solar Piped Water Project worth Shs4.44 billion in Kibalinga and Bagezza sub-counties in Mubende District.

David Bateganya, the principal engineer in the Ministry of Water, Rural Water Supply, said the project is aimed at addressing the low access to clean water in districts like Mubende, where coverage is below 50%.

"Mubende was identified during our assessments as one of the districts with limited access to safe water. This project is part of our efforts to improve water supply in such areas," Bateganya explained.

The project, to be completed by May 2025, is expected to significantly improve access to clean water.

Bateganya expressed confidence in the contractor, Shakti Pumps, known for its reliability in previous projects.

"Given the scale of this project, it may be completed even before the set deadline," he added.

Bateganya urged local communities to support the workers on-site, citing past incidents where progress was hindered due to resistance from some residents. "We hope people understand the importance of this project, as previous efforts have faced challenges due to opposition from some *bibanja* holders," he noted.

Edson Ssali, the Principal Assistant Secretary (PAS) of Mubende District, praised the government's initiative, stating that access to clean water has long been a challenge in the region.

"Mubende has struggled with water access, and many residents have had to share water sources with animals due to a lack of boreholes and piped water," Ssali said.

He urged the local community to embrace the project as a benefit to them.

Abubaker Birungi, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) for Mubende, called on the contractors to ensure the quality of work is upheld, stressing that poor workmanship would reflect poorly on the government.

"I am here to represent the President of Uganda. If you fail to deliver quality work, it means you are failing the government in the eyes of the people," Birungi cautioned.

He also reminded local leaders to actively monitor the project, emphasizing their responsibility to oversee government initiatives in their communities.

"It's the role of local leaders to ensure that no government resources are wasted, and the people in the villages must also take part in monitoring the progress," Birungi added.

Local leaders in Kibalinga and Bagezza highlighted the existing challenges due to the water scarcity, with some residents walking long distances to access clean water.

"People often spend up to three hours at a borehole waiting for water. We are grateful that this project is finally underway," they told the Nile Post.