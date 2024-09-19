Uganda: Over 200 Opposition Members Join NRM

More than 200 members from the National Unity Platform (NUP), Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Democratic Party (DP), and other opposition groups have officially joined the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

The mass defection was announced by the NRM Secretary General, Richard Todwong, during a ceremony at the party's headquarters in Kampala on Wednesday.

Todwong attributed the influx of new members to the NRM's longstanding record of service delivery and governance achievements.

"The growing number of individuals joining NRM is a testament to our party's effective governance. Many have come to realize that other parties lack substantive policies and solutions," Todwong stated.

He highlighted the party's success in infrastructure development, improved road networks, and electricity supply as key factors drawing people towards the NRM.

The Director of Mobilisation, Recruitment, and Cadre Development,Rosemary Nansubuga Seninde, emphasised a surge in youth support, which she believes will significantly impact the 2026 general elections.

"The shift in youth support reflects a positive trend compared to the 2021 elections, where many were hesitant to openly support the NRM," Seninde said.

She expressed optimism that this growing support will bolster the NRM's prospects in the upcoming elections.

Emmanuel Lumala Dombo, Director of Communications and Publicity, underscored the party's commitment to inclusivity.

"NRM stands for unity and inclusiveness, welcoming all Ugandans irrespective of their background. This principle sets us apart from other political entities," Dombo said.

Medina Naham, Director of Finance and Administration, welcomed the new members and reiterated the NRM's mission to transform Uganda.

She assured that the new recruits would be inducted into the party's goals and values to align with its vision.

The newly joined members hail from Mubende, Luuka, Packwach, and Rubaga Division in Kampala, marking a substantial expansion of the NRM's influence across these regions.