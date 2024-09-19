Uganda: Rotary Club Dedicates USD 4,9000 Towards Water and Healthcare in Mbale

For many years, getting access to clean water and medical care has been extremely difficult for people living in the Lukhonge Sub-county.

Many residents of the community reside distant from the closest medical facilities, which are 4 kilometres away from Busiu Health Centre IV, 15 kilometres away from Namawanga Health Centre IV, and Bukiende Health Centre III.

James Wandera the Sub-county chairperson reported that the situation is particularly dire in Wambwa zone, the most water-stressed area of the sub-county.

" Residents rely heavily on the Manafwa River for their water supply, increasing their vulnerability to waterborne diseases. Those fortunate enough to have boreholes often find them yielding insufficient water." Wambwa said.

The community has also faced setbacks in infrastructure efforts. A previous initiative by development partner Agromax aimed to provide reliable water sources for both production and home use, but the installation was dismantled by district officials for unclear reasons earlier this year. This has left many residents in dire need of safe water.

Health Assistant Beatrice Kakai from Bukiende Sub-county reported a troubling rise in health issues, including skin rashes and a spike in typhoid cases at Busiu Health Centre IV, with many patients coming from Wambwa zone.

In a positive turn of events, the Rotary Club has announced a USD 47,000 (shs 180m) grant aimed at addressing these critical needs.

The funding will help equip existing health facilities an earlier initiative by Midpro Healthcare and Rotary Club Elgon Maisha. The funds will part be used for rehabilitating a solar-powered water source, providing much-needed relief to the community.

The Rotary Global Grant GG2342004 Between the Rotary clubs of Elgon Maisha and Siphod in Australia was unveiled by PAG Peter Isabirye, the District Qualification Chair for D9213.

This initiative marks a significant step towards improving the living conditions for the underserved residents of Lukhonge Sub-county, offering hope for better access to healthcare and safe drinking water.

As the community looks forward to the implementation of these vital projects, local leaders and residents express their gratitude for the support, hopeful that it will lead to improved health outcomes and a better quality of life.