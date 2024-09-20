Somalia: Over a Dozen Al-Shabab Militants, Including Foreign Fighters Killed in Bay Region Clash

19 September 2024
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

At least 12 al-Shabab militants, including several foreign fighters, were killed during a clash in the Qansah Dhere district, Somalia's Bay region according to military officials. This latest operation underscores the ongoing battle against the insurgent group, which has been a persistent threat to regional stability.

Officials from the Southwest Darwish forces confirmed the presence of foreign militants among the deceased but withheld specific numbers and additional details. This move is part of a broader strategy by both regional and federal forces, working in conjunction with local militias, to reclaim territories that remain under al-Shabab control in the Bay and Bakol regions.

The operation in Qansah Dhere is a continuation of the intensified military campaigns aimed at eradicating al-Shabab's influence in southern Somalia. This comes on the heels of a related military action in April, where Somali forces conducted a successful operation in northern Mudug, near the town of Harardhere. During that engagement, at least 70 al-Shabab fighters were killed and 30 others were wounded, highlighting the ongoing conflict between the Somali government forces and the insurgent group.

These military efforts are part of a broader strategy to stabilize the country and push back against the insurgency that has plagued Somalia for years. The government, supported by regional and local forces, continues to intensify its operations to restore peace and security across the nation.

