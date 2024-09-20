Somalia: 4 Injured As Military Chopper Crashes Near Afgoye

Four foreign nationals were on Thursday evening injured when a military helicopter crashed near the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) base in Arbiska, Afgooye district, approximately 30 kilometers southwest of Mogadishu.

The aircraft was en route to Belidoogle military airfield in the Lower Shabelle region from Mogadishu to the Belidoogle military airfield in the Lower Shabelle region, carrying four foreign nationals on board

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the helicopter go down shortly after leaving Mogadishu.

The helicopter, believed to have suffered an engine malfunction, crash-landed in a field near the Ugandan-manned ATMIS base in Arbiska. Three passengers aboard were seriously injured while one sustained minor injuries.

According to initial reports from the ATMIS base, all passengers on board, along with the equipment they were carrying, were safely recovered from the crash site after a swift response from the Ugandan troops.

Ugandan ATMIS troops stationed at the base contacted the Afgooye police station to cordon the crash site.

Ugandan forces, who are stationed at the Arbiska base as part of the ATMIS peacekeeping mission, took charge of the rescue and emergency operations as they airlifted the injured to Mogadishu using their military helicopter.

While the identities and nationalities of the four foreign passengers remain unknown, ATMIS officials have confirmed that they were evacuated safely. It is also unclear whether the crashed helicopter belonged to ATMIS, although the model of the helicopter involved is commonly used by ATMIS troops in Somalia.

The helicopter was destined for the Belidoogle airfield, the largest U.S. military base in Somalia. The Belidoogle airbase is a strategic location used to train the elite Danab forces of the Somali National Army. Ugandan ATMIS troops are also present at the base, making it a key military site in Somalia's fight against Al-Shabaab group.

This incident marks another military helicopter crash in Somalia's Lower Shabelle region, which has seen similar accidents in the past. In February 2021, an Ugandan AMISOM (now ATMIS) helicopter crashed in the Lower Shabelle region shortly after take-off from the Belidoogle airfield.

That crash was part of an aviation mission to support AMISOM troops in the area. The helicopter belonged to the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF), under the ATMIS Aviation Unit.

Military helicopters play role in Somalia's ongoing security efforts, facilitating the transport of troops, equipment, and logistical support.

The Belidoogle airbase, in particular, is critical for training Somalia's elite Danab forces and hosting international military operations aimed at stabilizing the country.