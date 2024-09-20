Angola: 2024 Census Officially Opened

Luanda — The General Population and Housing Census "Census 2024" in Angola was officially opened on Wednesday, in Luanda Province, in an event chaired by the coordinator of the Multi-sectoral Commission for the process, Francisco Furtado.

In his opening speech at the event, the official who is also the Minister of State and Head of the Military Affairs Office of the President of the Republic, highlighted that the Census constitutes one of the most important resources for the country's planning, and the data allow projections to be drawn up in several areas.

The first registrations are scheduled to take place at 00h00, Thursday, with the taking of information with homeless people and, hours later, the collection of data from families.

Taking place under the motto "Together we count for Angola", the Census is organized by the Angolan Government, through the National Statistics Institute (INE).

The process involves 79,423 field agents, divided into 67,131 census takers and 12,092 supervisors, who will guarantee the work throughout the national territory.

The previous census, which took place from May 16 to 31, 2014, found the existence of around 25.7 million inhabitants.

Like the event 10 years ago, the 2024 General Census is an essential process for Angolan society, as it will provide concrete and updated indicators essential for defining public policies and decision-making.

The opening act took place at the headquarters of the National Statistics Institute (INE), in Luanda.

VC/MRA/jmc