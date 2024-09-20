Sudan's El Burhan Responds to Biden Statement

Port Sudan — Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, responded to US President Joe Biden's recent remarks on Sudan's conflict in a statement posted on X yesterday.

"We welcome President Biden's expression of concern and appreciate US support for humanitarian efforts," said El Burhan, acknowledging the immense toll on Sudan.

El Burhan reaffirmed his government's commitment to ending the conflict, stating, "Our goal is not just to stop the violence, but to lay the foundation for sustainable peace."

He condemned the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces for their "complete disregard for human life," and urged the international community to hold accountable those backing the group.

El Burhan emphasised Sudan's openness to dialogue and pledged to work with international partners for a peaceful resolution, planning to address the issue at the upcoming UN General Assembly.