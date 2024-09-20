Sudan: Cholera Outbreak Escalates in Sudan - '399 New Cases Reported'

Wad El Hilu / Atbara / Ed Damer / Berber — The Federal Emergency Operations Center announced on Wednesday that Sudan has recorded 399 new cases of cholera across five states, with three deaths reported. This brings the total number of cases to 10,567, including 335 fatalities.

The latest epidemiological report, published yesterday, details the distribution of new infections: Kassala recorded 158 cases and three deaths, the River Nile state saw 159 cases, Red Sea reported nine, and White Nile had three.

A medical source in Wad El Hilu, Kassala State, informed Radio Dabanga that the area, which first reported the disease last month, continues to see new cases.

The source also noted that several border areas have experienced a significant increase in cases and deaths, highlighting a deteriorating health situation and shortage of intravenous solutions.

In Northern Sudan, the Ministry of Health in the River Nile state reported 199 new cases on Tuesday. The localities of Atbara, Ed Damer, and Berber saw the highest numbers of infections. The total number of cases in the state has reached 2,834, with five additional deaths, bringing the cumulative death toll to 69.

The Federal Emergency Operations Centre also reviewed the cholera vaccination campaign, which started last Monday. Coverage in Wad El Hilu and Kassala has reached 50 per cent of the target population of 404,081.

The centre has instructed federal supervisors to assess vaccine coverage and supplies in these areas.

Autumn reports indicate that cholera has affected 11 states, with 54 localities reporting a cumulative 889 cases and 225 deaths. The outbreak has impacted 35,796 households and 73,521 families, with ongoing efforts to mitigate further spread and address obstacles in response measures.