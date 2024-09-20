Sudan: Egyptian Foreign Minister - 'Sudan Armed Forces Should Not Be Associated With Any Political Party'

19 September 2024
Dabanga (Port Sudan)

Cairo — Discussions in Cairo on Thursday between Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aty and his US counterpart Antony Blinken highlighted the need to restore peace and bring relief in crisis-torn Sudan.

At a joint press conference in Cairo after their meeting, Abdel Aty and Blinken said that they discussed at length the crisis in Sudan and the need to restore peace and bring relief.

Abdel Aty cautioned the US Secretary of the need not to put the Sudanese National Army on the same side with any [political] party, and pointed to the importance of preserving the institutions of the Sudanese state.

