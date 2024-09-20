Africa CDC Congratulates Japan and DRC On the Signing of Notes for a Donation of Mpox Vaccines

Kinshasa, 18 September — Africa CDC congratulates the Government of Japan and the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on the agreement to donate Lc16 Mpox vaccines, along with specialized inoculation needles. A signing ceremony in Kinshasa formalized the exchange of notes for this crucial grant, marking a significant milestone in the cooperation between the two governments.

This donation comes at a pivotal time as the DRC continues to battle a regional Mpox outbreak, with cases rising significantly since November 2023. Japan's contribution is a crucial boost as the Mpox vaccine is the only shot currently approved for children.

Mpox has been endemic in several African countries for decades. On 13 August 2024, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) declared Mpox a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS). This declaration prompted a more coordinated international response. Vaccination is one part of a comprehensive response, including surveillance, case detection, clinical care, infection prevention and control, and risk communication and community engagement. The challenges in responding can quickly be exacerbated if Africa has limited access to critical countermeasures such as vaccines and diagnostics.

The outbreak has disproportionately affected vulnerable populations, with children accounting for 60% of cases and people living with HIV/AIDS experiencing the most severe outcomes. Given these challenges, Africa CDC has called for a united and coordinated response to address the crisis.

H.E. Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC, expressed his gratitude for Japan's support, stating:

"I am deeply appreciative of Japan's generous donation of Lc16 Mpox vaccines and specialized vaccination needles to the Democratic Republic of the Congo. This timely assistance will significantly bolster our ongoing efforts to contain the outbreak, and I am confident that this partnership will help mitigate the public health threat posed by Mpox, not only in the DRC but across the continent."

The Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, Takeshi Akahori, added:

"We are aware that the number of infection cases continues to rise in the DRC and other countries, and we are monitoring the situation closely in coordination with the WHO. I hope that these vaccines and needles will contribute meaningfully to the fight against Mpox."

Japan remains committed to supporting the DRC in its fight against this public health threat, working closely with Africa CDC, the World Health Organization (WHO), and other global health partners.

