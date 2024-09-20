Ethiopia Won't Passively Observe Attempts to Destabilize Region, Thwart Its Dev't - Spokesperson

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia will not passively observe any attempts to destabilize the region as well as to thwart its development efforts, the newly appointed Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Nebiat Getachew remarked.

The Spokesperson delivered the bi-weekly press briefing to local and international correspondents today on current affairs as well as regional and global issues of interest to Ethiopia.

While addressing geopolitical dynamics in the Horn of Africa, Ambassador Nebiat said, Ethiopia's foreign policy prioritizes neighboring countries and anchors Ethiopia's pivotal role in the region's peace, stability and development.

In this regard, he added that Ethiopia will not passively observe any attempts to destabilize the region as well as to thwart its development efforts.

The spokesperson reiterated that Ethiopia's diplomacy prioritizes peace, security, mutual development, and regional integration based on principle and reciprocity.

Meanwhile, the country is monitoring the recent acts in its neighbors, he noted.

According to him, Ethiopia will avoid engaging in hostile rhetoric aimed to distort its focus. However, we will not only continue monitoring actions in neighboring countries affecting Ethiopia's national interest but respond, Nebiat emphasized.

Nevertheless, he reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to peaceful resolution of disputes and regional cooperation.

The country is actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to promote peace, security, and sustainable development in the region and on a global scale, according to him.

Speaking of the upcoming and 79th United Nations General Assembly at the UN Headquarters in New York, the Spokesman stated, the Ethiopian delegation has wrapped up its preparations to actively participate in the deliberations in a manner that it reflects and promotes the national interests of Ethiopia. Parallel to championing its national interests, Ambassador Nebiat noted, Ethiopia will also keenly uphold African interests across issues of African concern.

He also mentioned the fact that, the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79) will be conducted under the theme "Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations".

The high-level delegation will also take part in other side meetings and events to further enhance Ethiopia's interests and upscale Ethiopia's principled participation in multilateral fora, he told journalists. Ethiopia will actively engage in bilateral and multilateral discussions in the margins of the assembly, he said.

During the General Assembly, the Foreign Ministers of East African countries contributing troops to the African Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) will discuss their ongoing efforts and the way forward, the spokesperson disclosed.

Yet, Ambassador Nebiat revealed that the third round of Ethiopia-Somalia discussions, facilitated by Turkey, which was set for September 17, 2024, has been postponed due to the clash of scheduling with the United Nations General Assembly meetings.

Ethiopia's foreign policy is centered on fostering strong relationships with its neighbors and promoting regional integration based on mutual respect and cooperation for sustainable development.

In the area of economic and citizen-centred diplomacy, the Spokesperson underscored the fact that the Ministry together with Ethiopia's diplomatic and consular missions as well as other key stakeholders is focused on leveraging opportunities around the world to market Ethiopian products, to expand market options, and to attract foreign direct investment towards realizing our national development aspirations.