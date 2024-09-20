Ethiopia: PM Abiy Bids Farewell to Late Professor Beyene, Respected Figure in Ethiopian Academia, Politics

19 September 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — A farewell ceremony has been held for the late Ethiopian respected politician and celebrated academician, Professor Beyene Petros in Addis Ababa at the Millennium Hall in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today.

Prof. Beyene Petros, a revered figure in Ethiopian academia and politics, passed away on September 17, 2024, leaving behind a profound legacy of academics, politics, and public service.

Appointed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as the 5th Director General of Ethiopia's Policy Studies Institute on January 6, 2022, Prof. Beyene dedicated his life to advancing education, health, and governance in Ethiopia.

Born in 1950 in the Hadiya Zone of Southern Ethiopia, Prof. Beyene earned his BSc degree from the former Haile Selassie I University in 1973.

He furthered his education with an MSc degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA, in 1977, and completed his PhD in Tropical Diseases and Public Health at Tulane University in 1986, conducting his dissertation research at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta.

A prominent researcher and educator at Addis Ababa University, Prof. Beyene trained and mentored hundreds of undergraduate students, along with numerous Master's and doctoral candidates, advising several PhD students till the time of his passing.

His contributions extended beyond the university; he was instrumental in various public institutions and played a vital role in numerous academic societies and professional associations.

Beyond his academic contributions, Prof. Beyene was a prominent political figure, advocating for equality, equity, unity, fraternity, freedom, peace, good governance, and democracy in Ethiopia since 1992.

He served as the Deputy Minister of Education in the Ethiopian Transitional Government from 1991 to 1993 and was a member of the House of Representatives during two terms, from 1991 to 1993 and from 2000 to 2010.

Professor Beyene was also a devoted father of four children, and his legacy continues through his many grandchildren who made him very happy.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed described Professor Beyene Petros as a man who embodied the spirit of peaceful political struggle, playing a pivotal role in fostering a culture of non-violence and constructive political dialogue in Ethiopia.

