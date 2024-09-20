Africa: Kenya to Host Health Summit On Global Security in East Africa

Nairobi — Kenya will in 2025 host the East Africa Region Global Health Security Summit, a high-level event designed to tackle global health security challenges in the region.

The summit, set to take place in Kilifi County from January 28 to 30, will bring together world leaders, health experts, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to enhance regional collaboration, fortify health systems, and develop strategies to prevent, detect, and respond to health threats like pandemics and bioterrorism.

Building on lessons from past pandemics like COVID-19, Ebola, and the recent health concern M-Pox, the summit aims to elevate preparedness for future health emergencies.

Organized by the Global Center for Health Security (GCHS) at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Board, and Jumuiya Economic Development Secretariat, the event is supported by Kenya's Ministry of Health through the State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards.

Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni lauded the summit's timeliness at a precursor event on Thursday, emphasizing its role in boosting Africa's capacity to manage unforeseen pandemics.

"The summit brings a perfect opportunity for the region to enhance preparedness in the health security system as its objectives will be key in informing and improving health security strategies," she said.

Conveners aim to position East Africa as a global leader in adopting a "whole of community" approach to health security--a move that PS Mary Muthoni believes will significantly benefit both the region and the world.

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed glaring gaps in preparedness and unequal access to resources and tools to combat the virus, sparking a resolute call to action: "Never again should that happen."

"Never again will we be caught unprepared," Emmanuel Nzai, Chairperson of the Vision 2030 Delivery Board said.

Nzai underscored that the success of the summit hinges on embracing a "business unusual" approach, alongside transformative leadership and strong private-public partnerships to build resilient systems for addressing health security risks.

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung'aro, represented by Chief Executive Committee Member for Gender Ruth Masha, stated the summit's perfect timing and expressed confidence in the county's readiness to host it.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, also involved in the summit, noted that its planning was long overdue, stressing its potential to significantly strengthen efforts in combating future pandemics.

"The need for collaboration is key and crucial in enhancing health security. Diseases do not know any borders. We need to unite and ensure that everyone is safe," Judy Koze, one of the Directors of the agency stated.

James Lawler from the University of Nebraska Medical Center stated that the summit would serve as a pivotal starting point for building a more resilient health system capable of withstanding any future pandemics.

"We need to think of health as a critical infrastructure and the ability to maintain a good health care system," he said.

The summit will focus on strategic partnerships, actionable plans, and knowledge sharing, with key themes covering pandemic preparedness and response, bioterrorism and biosecurity, health system strengthening, global health equity, innovative health technologies, and critical health infrastructure.

Key outcomes are expected to include advancements in innovation and technology, workforce development, and strengthened public-private partnerships.