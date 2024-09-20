Tanzania: PM Majaliwa to Represent Samia Hassan At UN General Assembly

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has left the country for New York in the United States where he will represent President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), slated from September 20-26, 2024.

The annual event which brings together world government leaders will be heralded by the theme: "Leaving no one behind: Acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister Office and shared on X (formerly Twitter) platform confirmed that PM has already departed to attend the high -level assembly.

The leaders attending the assembly will also discuss on various in sectors such as the economy, trade, energy, politics, environment, health, youth, and children.

The session that will be presented in dialogue and interviews will also focus on issues related to water, oceans, climate change effects, and human rights.

The forum offers a strategic platform to advance its diplomatic efforts, promotes national interests, share its development agenda and exchange knowledge with global community