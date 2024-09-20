Tanzania Injects 81bn/ - for Construction of Mbambabay Port

The government has injected a total of 81bn/- into the construction project of Mbambabay Port, located on the Lake Nyasa in Ruvuma.

Speaking in Nyasa District recently, Ruvuma Regional Commissioner Ahmed Abbas Ahmed said the completion of the multibillion-shilling project will create more job opportunities and facilitate transportation services between Tanzania and neighboring Malawi and Mozambique.

The regional commissioner, accompanied by his security committee, inspected several regional projects, including Mbambabay Port.

He added that the region is ready to welcome President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is set to visit Ruvuma to officiate the 3rd National Cultural Festival, slated for September 20th to 23rd this year.

Recently, the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) assured the public that the construction and expansion of Mwanza and Bukoba ports are progressing well and will resume normal operations early next year.

The construction and expansion involve three ports: Mwanza North, which is 40 percent complete; Kemondo, at 75 percent; and Bukoba, which is 73 percent complete.

ALSO READ: Mbamba Bay project in top gear

These updates were provided on Monday by Victoria Lake Port Manager Erasto Lugenge during a site visit to one of the ports in Mwanza.

"I ask the public to be patient. Things are proceeding as planned. The projects are ongoing and are not stalled. I assure you that early next year, services will return to normal," said Mr. Lugenge.

Mr Lugenge noted that all three projects cost approximately 60bn/-, provided by the government for improvements and expansions at these ports, out of the six located on Lake Victoria.