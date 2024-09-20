Uganda: MPs Sound Alarm Over Education Quality Amid Staffing Crisis

According to Mbale Woman MP Connie Galiwango, "There is one university operating at 12%, and Kyambogo is at least at 30%. What products are we getting?"

Members of Parliament are raising concerns about the quality of education in the country's institutions, following revelations that some public universities are operating with a mere 12% of the required teaching staff.

This shocking statistic has sparked worries about the ability of these institutions to provide adequate learning experiences.

She emphasized that the staffing levels of all public universities are inadequate, pointing out that primary schools fare even worse, with some having only seven teachers.

Mbale City Women Representative Connie Nakayenze echoed these concerns, highlighting the crucial role part-time teaching staff play in holding universities together.

"They are the ones doing the donkey work, and if they aren't paid, it's very sad," Nakayenze stated.

Moriku Kaducu, Minister of State for Higher Education, defended Kyambogo University's decision to let go of some part-time staff, citing a change in recruitment policy aimed at addressing the 30% shortage of qualified teaching staff.