Africa: COP29 - the Finance Cop Must Deliver for Africa - a Call to Action for African Negotiators

Nairobi, Kenya, 19 September - As COP29 approaches in Azerbaijan, African negotiators have been urged to seize the moment to secure equitable climate finance for the continent. Greenpeace Africa and climate justice movements have presented a document to the African Group of Negotiators (AGN) demanding a push for an ambitious, needs-based climate finance framework.

Amos Wemanya, Responsive Campaigns Lead at Greenpeace Africa, said:

"Climate negotiations have perfected the act of kicking the can down the road. COP29 must put a stop to kicking the poor in the stomach. The climate crisis is biting in Africa. Communities' lives and livelihoods are on the line. For this COP29 to succeed, an ambitious and needs-based new collective and quantified goal on climate finance must be established."

Among the key Demands presented to African negotiators are calls for a New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) that prioritizes increased public climate finance, backed by a Climate Damages Tax (CDT) on fossil fuel extraction to generate the necessary funds. The campaigners also demanded for public and debt-free financing which would avoid further burdening Africa's economies. They also rejected support for fossil fuel production and other dangerous distractions that prolong the climate crisis.

Charity Migwi, Senior Africa Campaigner at Oil Change International, added:

"Climate finance should not be used to finance fossil fuel expansion. Fossil-driven development contradicts Africa's visions and sustainable development goals. Under the New Collective and Quantified Goal on climate finance, funding should not go to dangerous distractions that are expensive, speculative, a proven failure, or unproven at scale, typically serving to prolong the lifetime of fossil fuel assets"

Adding a voice from the frontline, Antony Madilschy Otieno, a Greenpeace Volunteer and Mai Mahiu resident, recounted a recent climate disaster in his community:

"What happened in the early hours of April 29, 2024, in the Mai Mahiu area must never be allowed to happen again. Where human greed, profits-over-lives mentality, and a wanton disregard for human life through continued fossil fuel production and their excessive greenhouse gas emissions, causing freak and unmitigated weather patterns, coupled with human negligence, resulted in a disastrous and highly preventable calamity that needlessly took the lives of so many innocent people on that morning."

"Never again. We're calling for an end to fossil fuels, for polluters to pay for the damages they have caused, such as the destroyed land, lost livelihoods, and the loss of human life experienced in the Mai Mahiu area, and for urgent climate reparations NOW." concluded Otieno.

As COP29 approaches, Greenpeaace African urges negotiators to advocate for a finance plan that genuinely addresses Africa's climate challenges. Wealthy nations and fossil fuel companies must contribute their fair share, supporting Africa's transition to a sustainable future.

This is the moment for action. Finance is the lifeblood of Africa's climate action and survival.

