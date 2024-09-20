Ethiopian Airlines Gets Honoured With Prestigious Multiple Accolades

19 September 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines Group has been distinguished with multiple awards at the Zambia Airports Corporation Limited's 35th Anniversary.

In a grand celebration of aviation excellence, Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's leading airline, has been exclusively recognized for 'Exceptional Commitment' and 'Outstanding Partnership' in the overall award category.

This honor is a testament to its unwavering dedication and significant contribution to the success of Zambia Airports in both passenger and cargo services, the Group said in its social media post.

These accolades stand as a testament to Ethiopian Airlines' dedication to providing seamless travel experiences for passengers traveling to and from Zambia, effectively connecting the nation to its extensive global network of 139 destinations.

The awards also highlight the airline's strong and fruitful partnership with Zambia Airports Corporation Limited, fostering a collaborative environment that benefits both organizations and the Zambian aviation landscape.

"We are honored to receive these prestigious awards from Zambia Airports Corporation Limited," said Mesfin Tasew, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines.

"These recognitions reaffirm our steadfast commitment to Zambia and its people, and we are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the country's economic growth and connectivity through our exceptional services," the CEO revealed.

He added: "We will continue to strive for excellence in all aspects of our operations, further strengthening our partnership with Zambia Airports Corporation Limited and providing our valued customers with the highest standards of air travel."

Ethiopian Airlines has played a pivotal role in combating the Covid-19 pandemic within Zambia by ensuring the continuous transport of essential medical supplies and providing emergency evacuation services.

The airline's ongoing operations at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport underscore its unwavering commitment to its core mission of bridging Africa with the globe.

Ethiopian Airlines has been honoured with two prestigious awards in the current month.

The first accolade, the Star Wide Awards 2024 for 'Efficient Service Provider Government Organization Sector of the Year', was awarded based on public voting, recognizing the airline's exceptional service and performance, it was pointed out.

The second, the 'Outstanding Tourism Transportation Award', was presented at the annual African Tourism Leadership Forum held in Gaborone, Botswana, acknowledging Ethiopian Airlines' significant contributions to tourism transportation across Africa.

Ethiopian Airlines Group is one of the fastest-growing airlines brands globally and the continent's largest airline brand, it was learned.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.