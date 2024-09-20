Ethiopia: IGAD Announces PM Abiy As New Tourism Champion for Three Years

Addis Ababa, — The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) announced today Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as the new Tourism Champion of the authority for a three-year term.

"We are proud to announce Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, as the new IGAD Tourism Champion for a period of 3 years," IGAD Secretariat said on its official social media post.

His visionary leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing sustainable tourism across the region, driving economic growth, cultural preservation, and environmental stewardship for the benefit of all IGAD Member States, according to the authority.

The IGAD Tourism Ministers' Meeting took place in Addis Ababa on 18th September 2024 to endorse the IGAD Sustainable Tourism Master Plan, set for implementation from 2024 to 2034.

In her remarks on the meeting, Tourism Minister Nasisie Chali stated that the 10-year Sustainable Tourism Master Plan (2024-2034) is a stepping stone for IGAD member states, which would help to bring about a quantum leap in the development of the tourism sector collectively

Ethiopia as the IGAD member state, it considers the 10-year Sustainable Tourism Master Plan that would be a landmark for other countries in the region and could help to bring about a quantum leap in the development of the tourism sector in the region, it was learned.