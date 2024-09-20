Congo-Kinshasa: N$52.6 Million EU-Funded Solar Project Powers 32 Homes in Swakop's DRC Settlement

The European Union (EU) has funded a project worth N$52.6 million to provide renewable energy to 32 households of Swakopmund's DRC informal settlement as part of a memorandum of understanding between the EU and the Environment Investment Fund of Namibia (EIF).

According to the European Union's (EU) Ambassador to Namibia, H.E. Ana Beatriz Martins the MoU for the maintenance of the Solar System for the electrification of 32 households in Swakopmund, is among the first of its kind and set an excellent example for others to emulate.

"It shows that the EU is not only supporting the Namibian Government to develop its hydrogen economy, but also to help to increase access to electricity for Namibia's underprivileged population and to make sure that no one is left behind," she said.

"Renewable energy - like this project - is the fastest and most cost-effective way to fight energy poverty in Africa, to increase universal access and reduce import dependency," said Martins.

She said that through its Global Climate Change Alliance Plus (GCCA+), the European Union is providing support and technical assistance to the Namibian Government through the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism to allow the country to increase its ambitions in its national climate pledges and raise awareness among the public.

"The action complements the European development policy framework and existing development partnerships by supporting Namibia to implement its ambitious Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) made under the Paris Climate Agreement."

"The action is addressing these barriers by strengthening climate change policies, institutional frameworks and capacities, and coordination," said Martins.

It also supports pilot measures for the implementation of Namibia's NDC such as the "Towards an Inclusion Design of the Renewable Energy Transition" project (TIDRET).

The action is integrated as a joint measure and in a complementary manner into the "Climate Change and Inclusive Use of Natural Resources Development" and implemented through a Contribution Agreement between the EU and the Gesellschaft fuer Internationale Zusammenarbeit.

TiDRET has been developed and is implement in close cooperation with the Environmental Investment Fun of Namibia with the objective to give access to electricity to at least 300 vulnerable households through innovative renewable energy approaches.

Namibia strives to achieve universal access and energy independence by 2030 with renewable energy covering 70% of this demand.

In Swakopmund the electrification of the 32 households has been done in close cooperation with the Shackdwellers Federation of Namibia.

The TIDRET solar project at Swakopmund's DRC informal settlement has benefited 32 homes. (Photograph by Adolf Kaure)