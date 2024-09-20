Uganda: Silent Killer - Why Hypertension Awareness Is Crucial for Uganda's Health

19 September 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Bridget Nsimenta

Hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, is a growing health crisis in Uganda, yet awareness around the condition remains alarmingly low.

One in four adults in Uganda suffers from hypertension, according to the Uganda Heart Institute, but a staggering 80% of them are unaware of their condition.

This lack of awareness not only leaves individuals at risk but also places a significant burden on Uganda's already strained healthcare system.

As the condition often presents no symptoms, many individuals do not seek medical attention until severe complications, such as heart attacks or strokes, occur.

Denis Musoga, the Head of the Nutrition Department at the Uganda Heart Institute, highlights the urgency of raising awareness and educating the public about lifestyle changes that can prevent and manage hypertension.

He emphasizes the importance of addressing the dietary and behavioral habits that contribute to the rising cases of hypertension, especially among adults in Uganda.

Key lifestyle factors driving the hypertension epidemic include poor diet, excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, and a lack of physical activity.

Musoga notes that the foods commonly consumed in Ugandan households, such as those high in saturated fats and salt, significantly contribute to elevated blood pressure levels.

"We need to cut down on saturated fats, particularly from animal products like ghee and cold milk," Musoga stresses.

In addition to reducing unhealthy fats, Musoga advises cutting down on salt, a major contributor to hypertension.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends consuming no more than 5 grams of salt per day, yet many Ugandans far exceed this limit due to their heavy reliance on processed and salty foods.

Salt is everywhere in our meals. We must make a conscious effort to reduce it. By creating awareness about these dietary changes, public health experts hope to curb the rise of hypertension in Uganda and protect future generations from the devastating effects of heart disease.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.