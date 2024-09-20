Seychelles' and Cuban Presidents Meet to Discuss Cooperation in Healthcare, Education, Criminal Justice

The President of Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan and his counterpart from Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, have agreed to further enhance cooperation, in the healthcare, pharmaceuticals, education, capacity building and cultural exchanges.

According to State House, Ramkalawan held bilateral discussions with the Cuban President on Tuesday in Havana.

Ramkalawan expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome extended to the Seychelles' delegation and commended the strong diplomatic ties between the two island nations, which have spanned over four decades. Despite the geographic distance, he noted, the enduring relations between Seychelles and Cuba is rooted in shared values and mutual respect.

"Our present bilateral cooperation is both dynamic and evolving, and we anticipate continuous engagements on important global matters. I wish to reaffirm my personal commitment to work closely with you towards maintaining and consolidating the deep-seated relations that exist between Seychelles and Cuba," he said.

President Diaz-Canel, in turn, thanked Seychelles for its consistent support of Cuba, particularly regarding the Cuban resolution against the United States embargo, and for President Ramkalawan's participation in the G-77 and China Summit in Havana last year.

As part of the official visit, the two nations signed three bilateral agreements, enhancing collaboration in criminal justice, environmental protection, and academic-diplomatic training.

Ramkalawan also paid tribute to Cuban national hero José Martí by laying a wreath at his monument. Martí is remembered as the architect of the last Cuban War of Independence against Spain, and as a martyr in that struggle.

After concluding his official engagements in Havana, Ramkalawan will travel to New York to participate in the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) from September 23 to 27.