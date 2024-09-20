Mogadishu, Somalia — A military helicopter crashed late Thursday afternoon while en route from Mogadishu to Ballidogle airbase, approximately 30 kilometers southwest of the capital.

The incident occurred near Afgoye, with initial reports indicating the helicopter was targeted by heavy artillery from Al-Shabaab militants, though all passengers, including three Ugandans, survived the crash.

The helicopter, part of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), was carrying personnel when it went down in a bush area. Despite the severity of the crash, there were no casualties reported, and all aboard were rescued promptly by responding Somali police forces.

This event marks a significant security incident in the region, highlighting ongoing challenges faced by peacekeeping missions and military operations against insurgent groups like Al-Shabaab. The crash site, located between Afgoye and Arbiska, underscores the volatile nature of the area, where such missions often encounter resistance.

The quick response by local authorities and the survival of all passengers have been points of relief amidst the tension.

The incident has raised questions about the safety measures for military transport in conflict zones, especially given the strategic importance of Ballidogle airbase, which houses troops including American soldiers.

Further details regarding the cause of the crash and the condition of the helicopter's occupants are pending official statements from ATMIS and Somali security forces.

This incident adds to the complex narrative of security and stability efforts in Somalia, where both local and international forces strive to maintain peace against persistent threats.