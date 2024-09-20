Somalia: U.S. and Egypt Reaffirm Support for Somalia's Sovereignty Amidst Regional Tensions

Cairo, Egypt — In a strong show of solidarity, the United States and Egypt have jointly declared their unwavering support for Somalia's independence and territorial integrity, directly challenging Ethiopia's territorial ambitions.

This stance was articulated during a joint press conference in Cairo, where Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken emphasized their opposition to any actions that could undermine Somalia's sovereignty.

"The United States and Egypt oppose Ethiopia's aggression and territorial ambitions," Abdelatty stated, highlighting a unified front against what both nations perceive as a threat to regional stability.

This declaration comes at a time when Ethiopia's moves towards securing sea access through an agreement with Somaliland, a breakaway region of Somalia, have raised tensions.

The support from these two influential countries is seen as a significant boost for Somalia, potentially deterring further territorial incursions or diplomatic pressures from neighboring countries.

The conference underscored the ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at navigating the complex geopolitical landscape of the Horn of Africa.

Both nations stressed their commitment to collaborate with international partners to foster peace and stability, signaling a broader diplomatic initiative to ensure that Somalia's sovereignty is respected and upheld.

This move not only supports Somalia but also aims to maintain a balance of power in a region known for its volatility.