Egypt Announces End to Year-Long Load Shedding Program

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced the conclusion of the load shedding program, which started in July 2023 across Egypt, as he addressed citizens in a press conference on Thursday 19/9/2024.

Madbouly stated that power outages will not reoccur as the necessary shipments have been secured to ensure uninterrupted supply.

Madbouly announced the allocation of LE 7 billion to the Ministry of Electricity to ensure the implementation of energy projects.

The prime minister mentioned the prosecution of around 513,771 electricity theft cases, saying: "If half of these thefts did not exist, there would be no [electricity supply] problems again."

Since last summer, Egypt has implemented a load shedding program amidst unprecedented local consumption due to the consequent heatwaves across the country.

Madbouly said in July that the daily consumption rate exceeded 37.5 gigawatts, up by more than 12 percent compared to the previous year.

The government has halted power cuts since 21 July for two months and pledged to resolve the crisis by the end of this year.

Madbouly said Egypt will be able to restore normal gas production rate from the Zohr field as before the global economic crisis before the end of June.