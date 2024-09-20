Rwanda: Soil Conservation Milestone As Rwanda Celebrates Inaugural World Bamboo Day

In a significant step towards enhancing soil conservation, EcoPlanet Bamboo organised the first-ever celebration of World Bamboo Day in Rwanda, held in Nyamagabe District on Wednesday, September 18.

EcoPlanet Bamboo is an organisation that is leading global effort to commercialise bamboo.

The day was celebrated under the global theme "Next Generation Bamboo: Solution, Innovation, and Design," emphasising bamboo's potential to address environmental challenges through modern solutions.

Nyamagabe is one of the eight districts collaborating with the organisation to boost bamboo cultivation, with an aim to combat soil erosion and maintain water flow.

Speaking at the event, Sharon Higiro Umuratwa, General Manager at EcoPlanet Bamboo Rwanda, stressed their achievements: "Rwanda so far has over 2600 hectares of bamboo and out of these, EcoPlanet covered over 1,000 hectares within the past two years."

ALSO READ: NIRDA explores bamboo as key raw material for sustainable construction

She also emphasised the significant role of EcoPlanet Bamboo Rwanda in community development, highlighting their success in job creation.

"When we presented the project to the district, they requested us to generate employment opportunities for the local community. We have successfully created jobs both casual and parmanent" she stated.

Bernard Musana, the head of knowledge and forecasting hub at Rwanda Water Resources Board, outlined the board's initiatives to protect water resources and ensure water security.

He emphasised the importance of protecting catchments, reducing pollution risks, and preventing floods to maintain water availability for all economic sectors.

Musana also noted the ecological benefits of bamboo, stating, "Bamboo is one of the species with high carbon sequestration capabilities. It converts more carbon through photosynthesis, which is stored in the middle part of the plant. Even though it is classified as a grass, it accumulates a significant amount of carbon in the ground, which can later be used as material for manufacturing and other purposes."

Thadee Habimana, the Vice Mayor in charge of Economic Development of Nyamagabe District, praised EcoPlanet Bamboo Rwanda's significant efforts, not only in providing bamboo but also in addressing other basic needs of the local community.

"Let me start by thanking EcoPlanet for accepting our partnership request. On behalf of the district, we appreciate your significant efforts in bamboo planting.

But more importantly, your support goes beyond that--you've also contributed to community development by rebuilding houses for vulnerable families, creating kitchen gardens (uturima tw'igikoni) using bamboo, and supporting children in our nutrition programmes. We look forward to continuing this collaboration, as it helps us advance the government's development agendas," he stated.

He further emphasised the vital role of local farmers in supporting both the planting and maintenance of bamboo. "The farmers quickly grasped the importance of this initiative, especially given that Nyamagabe is one of the districts most vulnerable to severe soil erosion. Their involvement and commitment are essential to protecting our land and ensuring that we stay vigilant in preventing environmental degradation," he noted.

ALSO READ: Govt allocates Rwf 9bn to address ravine erosion near refugee camps

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Environment Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The event saw the participation of hundreds of local farmers who have benefited from bamboo cultivation initiatives.

Claudine Mikeshimana, a resident of Kigoma sector in Nyamagabe District, echoed the importance of planting bamboo along Kaviri riversides, sharing how it personally transformed her livelihood:

"Kaviri river used to wash away our farmland every season. But since planting bamboo, I've seen a remarkable change. The bamboo has taken root, holding the soil firmly in place and preventing further erosion. It has truly made a significant impact on protecting our land and crops."

To further engage the community, the event featured a lively community gathering for a friendly football match between EcoPlanet Bamboo Rwanda and Amagaju FC, a Nyamagabe-based football club. The match added excitement to the day, with Amagaju FC securing the victory, leaving both participants and spectators in high spirits.