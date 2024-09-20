Rwanda Launches Mpox Vaccination Drive

The Ministry of Health on September 19 announced that it launched an Mpox vaccination campaign for health workers, cross-border business operators, hospitality workers, and other high-risk groups.

The move is part of Rwanda's Mpox preparedness and response effort.

-- Ministry of Health | Rwanda (@RwandaHealth) September 19, 2024

The disease re-emerged in the world in 2022, according to Rwanda Medical Centre.

Since 2023, Mpox has spread in different countries bordering Rwanda.

In July, Rwanda first confirmed cases of Mpox within its borders. Most of them have recovered and no deaths are recorded.

Everyone can be infected with Mpox, according to RBC. The disease is transmitted through body contact with infected persons and, or, contact with body fluids.

