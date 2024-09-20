Rwanda: Why Did Maestroboomin Change His Name to 'Kid From Kigali'?

The global music scene has witnessed many moments of name changes among musicians and bands in all different genres and Rwandan artists are also jumping on the trend.

While, for some, it is a personal choice, others have made the decision for legal and strategic reasons. That's exactly what popular Rwandan rapper MaestroBoomin did when he recently changed his stage name to 'Kid From Kigali'.

ALSO READ: MaestroBoomin goes international with Chief Wuk's collabo

On 19 March, the youngster took to social media to announce the name change, a move that took most of his fans by surprise, but like many established rappers, it was a strategic move to grow his music career.

In an exclusive interview with The New Times, the artiste said that the main reason he changed his stage name was to represent young local talents at the international level.

The rapper, who has a number of viral freestyle tracks to his name, also hinted, that with his new title, he wants to become a role model for young kids from Rwanda, as someone they can look up to, who is doing big things and can identify with the Kid From Kigali vibe.

"I want to inspire kids from Kigali and I want them to know that they have someone who will fight for them so that they can dream forever," he said.

The artiste, however, insisted that, regardless of his stage name change, he will always be a 'maestro' and will forever 'boom' to represent his people internationally.

ALSO READ: Meet MaestroBoomin, a new kid on the block with an international sound

"I come from a country that has risen above all setbacks and persevered with great leadership and discipline. I'm blessed to be part of the children of Kigali, the children of Rwanda, the children of Africa. I will always fight for my ideas and my dreams.

"I am okay with taking a different path, I have changed my name for the freedom game," he told The New Times.

The 25-year-old is one of the few East African rappers to have made it to BBC Extra, a digital urban contemporary and black music radio station owned and operated by the BBC, making him one of the biggest Rwandan musicians capable of generating revenues from major record labels.

He is currently on a mission to expand his talent to the international level by featuring some of the biggest musicians in the US, like Chief Wuk, to his music projects which are in pipeline.