Rwanda: Tributes Pour in for the New Times' First Editor-in-Chief

19 September 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moise M. Bahati

The New Times' first Editor-in-Chief Rogers Kayihura passed on in the night of Tuesday, September 17.

Kayihura succumbed to a disease while he was receiving treatment in the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

News of Kayihura's death has broken hearts of The New Times family, some of whom worked with him.

Friends, family and members of the media fraternity who knew him have sent tributes and shared their fond memories of him on various social media platforms.

Kayihura was Editor-in-Chief from September 1994, when The New Times published its first issues, until around 1998, when he joined then public broadcaster ORINFOR.

