South Africa: Former Eskom Contractor Extradited for Kusile Fraud - South African News Briefs - September 20, 2024

Fugitive Michael Lomas To Face Fraud Charges Upon Return To South Africa

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed that Michael Lomas, a fugitive wanted in connection with fraud and corruption at Eskom, is being extradited back to South Africa, reports IOL. Lomas, who faces charges related to fraud and corruption involving nearly R1.5 billion at the power utility Eskom, was arrested in London in 2021. National Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said that an extradition order was granted in August 2024. Lomas will be escorted back to the country by SAPS Interpol SA and handed over to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks. Police reported that Lomas, a former Eskom employee, is wanted for alleged fraud and corruption that occurred between 2008 and 2018 at Kusile Power Station.

Media Giant Daily Maverick Announces Retrenchments and Cost Cuts

The Daily Maverick has announced plans to retrench 5% of its permanent workforce and cut operating costs by 15%, following careful consideration and after exploring all other options. The publication said that it had "tried to operate in a lean startup manner, while also trying to fill the void left by a disrupted industry." Despite efforts by the leadership team to minimize job losses, the process will unfortunately lead to several retrenchments and the restructuring of certain functions. The publication's founding CEO, Styli Charalambous, acknowledged that the retrenchments would be a challenging time for the company, particularly for those directly affected.

Weather Service Warns of Late Winter Snow and Cold Front

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has cautioned that winter weather is not over yet, with some areas of the country expected to see snow this weekend, according to News24. SAWS has warned that a spring cut-off low will bring very cold, wet, and windy conditions to several provinces. This cold front follows hot weather experienced across much of the country at the start of spring, including the season's first heat wave over parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo. Cold conditions are expected to spread to KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State, and Mpumalanga on Friday, and will reach Gauteng, North West, and Limpopo on Saturday.

