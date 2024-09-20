Zimbabwe: Lobby Group Slams Mthuli Ncube's Narrow Budget Consultations

THE Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) has called upon Finance Minister, Mthuli Ncube to broaden the 2025 National Budget Consultations for wider pro-people input into the blueprint.

On the September 10, the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee (PPC) on Budget, Finance and Investment Promotion proclaimed the dates for Budget consultations into the 2025 National Budget starting on September 29 to the October 4.

ZIMCODD however believes that the teams set to be dispatched by the Treasury boss are way too small to gather detailed input representative of the nation's large population.

"Four teams will be deployed through the week, servicing a total of 26 locations/ venues. Therein lies the first question as far as fair reach is concerned. From a Zimbabwean population of 17 million, how feasible is it that the allocated teams will be able to reach a representative enough portion of the nation?

"While impossible for budget consultations to reach everyone, they should at least reach a representative number of citizens. As such, supporting mechanisms should be adopted to bolster the effort by the PPC on Budget and Finance," the lobby group said.

ZIMCODD said wider consultations are in compliance with the Constitution of Zimbabwe's Section 141 which demands that Parliament involve the public in their oversight processes, ensure that interested parties are consulted and to conduct its affairs in a transparent manner.

Further, the group said breaking down budget spending into easily understandable information bits helps citizens understand where money is being spent and encourages them to think about where they might need to redirect to.

"Citizens don't always have access to their Members of Parliament and interface with the PPC on Budget and Finance gives them an opportunity to debate as a group while receiving accurate expenditure data," the lobby group added.