Zimbabwe: Shoko Festival - Nadia Nakai's Homecoming Mash Up

20 September 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Darlington Gatsi

South Africa-based hip-hop artist Nadia Nakai is set for a homecoming party at the Shoko Festival's Mash Up night, scheduled for Friday, September 27, in Harare.

Nadia Nakai is among an array of artists who are set to light up the Mash-Up night at the country's longest-running urban culture festival.

The Mash Up Night will transition from its traditional three-night format to a single night at the Harare Gardens.

Kay Flow, Lalla Martin, RayKaz, Shebeen Rap (a duo composed of Dough Major & Dingo Duke), Rutendo Jackie, and Bhekiwé are some of the musicians who will perform alongside Nadia Nakai.

Mash Up night organiser AneUnhu said the event will showcase the unity of the country bringing together diverse creatives.

"I am honoured to be part of this one-night-only variety showcase, exploring life and living with artists all over the nation, we find there is much more that brings us together than tears us apart.

"This event will solidify our creative union as a people, who have stood together through multiple currencies, cultural impositions, movements, and two republics," said AneUnhu.

Shoko Festival will run under the theme #BothSidesOfSamora, a theme that aims to bring together different social classes.

The Festival will run from September 26 to 28 in Harare and the dormitory town of Chitungwiza.

Festival coordinator Vera Chisvo said Mash Up night will cement the cultural union of diverse groups.

"This is a night where common experiences that we share as Zimbabweans, from both sides of Samora Machel--the culturally prosperous, spirited South, and the opulent, lustrous Northern Harare--finally merge to create a cultural explosion," said Chisvo.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.