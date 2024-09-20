Zimbabwe: Shoko Festival - Nadia Nakai's Homecoming Mash Up

South Africa-based hip-hop artist Nadia Nakai is set for a homecoming party at the Shoko Festival's Mash Up night, scheduled for Friday, September 27, in Harare.

Nadia Nakai is among an array of artists who are set to light up the Mash-Up night at the country's longest-running urban culture festival.

The Mash Up Night will transition from its traditional three-night format to a single night at the Harare Gardens.

Kay Flow, Lalla Martin, RayKaz, Shebeen Rap (a duo composed of Dough Major & Dingo Duke), Rutendo Jackie, and Bhekiwé are some of the musicians who will perform alongside Nadia Nakai.

Mash Up night organiser AneUnhu said the event will showcase the unity of the country bringing together diverse creatives.

"I am honoured to be part of this one-night-only variety showcase, exploring life and living with artists all over the nation, we find there is much more that brings us together than tears us apart.

"This event will solidify our creative union as a people, who have stood together through multiple currencies, cultural impositions, movements, and two republics," said AneUnhu.

Shoko Festival will run under the theme #BothSidesOfSamora, a theme that aims to bring together different social classes.

The Festival will run from September 26 to 28 in Harare and the dormitory town of Chitungwiza.

Festival coordinator Vera Chisvo said Mash Up night will cement the cultural union of diverse groups.

"This is a night where common experiences that we share as Zimbabweans, from both sides of Samora Machel--the culturally prosperous, spirited South, and the opulent, lustrous Northern Harare--finally merge to create a cultural explosion," said Chisvo.