Zimbabwe: NRZ Investigating Suspected Arson Attacks After Repeated Fire Outbreaks

20 September 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Tapiwa Svondo

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) is investigating fire incidents at their Bulawayo and Harare facilities, indicating possible arson attacks against the railway company.

This comes after fire broke out last week at NRZ's Bulawayo workshop destorying 44 decommissioned coaches and another in Harare a few days later.

In a statement, the NRZ raised alarms over potential sabotage as authorities work to uncover the motive behind the fires.

"The NRZ has over the course of the week experienced a spat of fire outbreaks at its premises which appear to be coordinated arson attacks.

"The first fire broke out on Monday at the NRZ Mechanical workshops in Bulawayo destroying 44 decommissioned passenger coaches.

"The second incident took place on Wednesday at the shunters complex in Harare where three coaches have been torched.

"We strongly suspect that these incidences are a result of foul play.

"The NRZ and the Zimbabwe Republic Police have since opened investigations into the matter and no stone will be left unturned," reads the statement

The NRZ issued a stern warning to the perpetrators, stating that "the long arm of the law will catch up with them".

