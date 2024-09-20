Zimbabwe: Mozambique's Frelimo to Hold Rally to Mobilise Registered Voters Resident in Zimbabwe

NEIGHBOURING Mozambique's ruling party, Frelimo is leaving nothing to chance and has heightened its election campaign gear with a rally scheduled for Chegutu, Mashonaland West province.

The event is aimed at raising awareness of the elections and mobilising support for the democratic socialist political party's new presidential candidate, Daniel Francisco Chapo (47), who succeeds incumbent President Filipe Nyusi.

According to an invitation sent to Zanu PF provincial chairman, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka seen by NewZimbabwe.com, about 300 guests are expected to attend the event at Chegutu Hall this weekend.

Mliswa-Chikoka is among key figures expected to give solidarity speeches representing Zanu PF, a formation with historical ties with Frelimo dating back to the war of independence.

"This rally aims to spread information on the upcoming elections in Mocambique and Frelimo candidate Cde Daniel Chapo, to Mocambican registered voters resident here in Chegutu and neighbouring farming areas," wrote Sarah Cossa, Frelimo Chegutu branch chairperson.

Chapo, a member of its Central Committee, was recently nominated as the party's candidate in the presidential election pencilled for this October after garnering 94.1 percent of the votes cast by members of the party's Central Committee at its extraordinary session.

The law graduate was appointed governor of the province of Inhambane in March 2016. Before that, he taught constitutional law and political science.

Born in Sofala Province, in 1977, Chapo has a master's degree in development management from the Catholic University of Mozambique.

He is Frelimo's first presidential candidate born after the country's independence in 1975. The party has been in power since Mozambique gained freedom from Portugal.