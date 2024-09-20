South Africa: New Frog Species Found in Cederberg

Meet Cacosternum cederbergense, the Cederberg Dainty Frog

In an exciting discovery, scientists have identified a new species of frog, the Cederberg Dainty Frog (Cacosternum cederbergense), which is endemic to the Cederberg region of South Africa.

The first specimen was found by herpetologist Marius Burger in 1997 and mistakenly used in the description of a distantly related species, the Karoo Dainty Frog, in 2002.

Our research, beginning in 2021, involved three years of visiting the Cederberg during the harsh winter months to collect specimens and understand where they occur.

Using genetic, physical and sound-based analysis, we have now confirmed that these frogs are a completely new species. This makes the Cederberg Dainty Frog the first frog species to be completely restricted to the Cederberg area, marking an important discovery for the region.

The new species is different from its close relatives in several ways. For example, it lacks the dark streak from the eye to the iris that other species have. It also has larger glands near its jaw and heart-shaped bumps on its hands. The sound it makes is lower in pitch compared to other frogs, further helping to distinguish it.

What's more, this frog has adapted to survive in the challenging environment of the northern Cederberg, where it lives among rocky outcrops and breeds in small pools of water that form after the winter rains. Despite the tough conditions, this frog thrives in its rugged, remote home, showing the remarkable ability of amphibians to live in harsh environments.

We located 17 specimens. The frogs are tiny - about 10mm by 23mm.

This discovery adds to the biodiversity of the Cederberg and highlights the need for continued research and conservation. As climate change poses a threat to many species, understanding and protecting frogs, like the Cederberg Dainty Frog, is more important than ever.

Now officially described as a new species, the Cederberg Dainty Frog stands as a symbol of the unique and delicate ecosystems of the Cederberg.

Tyrone Ping is one of the authors of the paper: A new species of Dainty Frog (Anura: Pyxicephalidae: Cacosternum) and the first endemic anuran to the Cederberg region of South Africa. Zootaxa 5512(1): 001-021. Angus, Oliver, Nicolas S. Telford, Tyrone Ping & Werner Conradie. 2024.