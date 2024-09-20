Kenya: 2 Brothers, Activist Found Alive in Kiambu After Kitengela Abduction

Nairobi — Two brothers and an activist reportedly abducted in Kajiado last month have been found in Kiambu, the police service has confirmed.

The trio that has been at the centre of a protracted feud between the National Police Service (NPS) and the Judiciary surfaced in Kiambu's Gachie area on Friday morning.

They were reportedly dumped by the roadside.

"I am informed that Jamil Longton and his brother Aslam were dumped at Gachie border of Kiambu and Nairobi by their captors," Las Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo announced.

"Every prayer and intervention made a difference. We thank God that they are safe!" she said.

Thursday marked a month since the two brothers went missing on August 19 alongside activist Bob Njagi. They were captured amid a heavy crackdown on pockets of anti-government protests.

Witnesses said the men believed to be State agents picked the two brothers near their home in Kigengela.

Njagi was arrested from a matatu by men who claimed he was a gunman. Footage showing the moment Njagi was captured fueled interest in the case.

Contempt

LSK subsequently rallied efforts in court for the production of the three in what led to a cotempt judgement against Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi handed Masengeli a 6-month suspended jail sentence allowing him an additional seven days to show up in court and avert the conviction.

On Thursday, newly installed Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja denied police knowledge on the whereabouts of the 'Kitengela Three'.

He promised a probe on the matter.

"I have just assumed office... What I have gotten from our officers is we don't have the Kitengela Three. A report was made and we have an active investigation over the same," he said.

DCI Director Mohamed Amin denied having knowledge of the reported abduction.

"We don't support any form of abduction and for now we don't have the three," he said.

Reacting to Friday's development, the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) insisted on a probe to unravel circumstances for the disappearance of the three.

"Still, we insist that their abductors, whom we believe are security agents, must [be] held accountable," KHRC stated.

"It is suspicious that their release coincided with the date when convict Gilbert Masengeli [is] supposed to go to prison."

