Egypt, U.S. Partner to Safeguard Egyptian Cultural Heritage

Egypt and the United States have launched a project to protect and preserve Egypt's rich cultural heritage through the creation of a centralized information system for Egyptian antiquities museums.

The project, titled "Central Information System for the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities: Data Documentation, Training, and Needs Assessment Project," is funded by a grant under the Cultural Property Implementation Act (CIPA) agreement between the Egyptian and U.S. governments.

Notable attendees included Yumna Al-Bahar, Egypt's Deputy Minister of Tourism and Antiquities; Dr. Mohamed Ismail Khaled, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities; US Ambassador to Egypt Herro Mustafa Garg; and Louise Bertini, Executive Director of the American Research Center in Egypt (ARCE).

During her speech, Yumna Al-Bahar expressed her gratitude for the continued collaboration with the US, noting that this project aligns with the ministry's strategy to enhance the documentation and registration of antiquities.

She emphasized the importance of creating a centralized system to connect museums across Egypt, ensuring the effective management and protection of cultural properties. The initiative is part of the ministry's broader efforts to safeguard antiquities and establish best practices in museum management.

Al-Bahar highlighted the positive impact of past collaborations between Egypt and the U.S., including the restoration and development of several historical sites in Cairo, funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). This project marks the next step in preserving Egypt's invaluable heritage.

Mohamed Ismail Khaled, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, detailed the ministry's vision for modernizing museum infrastructure across Egypt.

The new centralized system will facilitate the documentation, monitoring, and tracking of all artifacts, enhancing Egypt's ability to safeguard its historical collections. He underscored the significance of technology in managing museum collections, ensuring that the country's rich history is preserved and protected.