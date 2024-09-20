Uganda: Sacked Cop Redeploys Self On Roads, Extorts From Motorists

Police in Kampala have arrested a former police officer who has been deploying himself on roads and extort from unsuspecting motorists.

Isaac Newton Ojok, 36 who had been attached to counter terrorism was a few months ago dismissed from police over indiscipline.

However, following the dismissal, Ojok realized he had to make ends meet and to this, he impersonated traffic police officers.

"Whenever traffic officers left Entebbe Road, he would deploy himself and start stopping motorists from whom he would always solicit money or else he threatened giving them express penalty tickets," a source privy with the matter told the Nile Post.

It is said that Ojok's scheme went on for many months without the knowledge of authorities as he solicited from unsuspecting motorists on the road.

However, on Thursday, the officer in charge of Usafi Police Station was tipped off leading to Ojok's arrest.

He is currently detained at Usafi police station pending further action.

A case has been registered vide ref:22/19/09/2024.

A number of people have in the past been arrested for impersonating police officers and soliciting bribes from unsuspecting members of the public.

Earlier this month, Jackson Mukasa 40 a resident of Masese landing site in Jinja city was arrested for allegedly posing as a Field Forces Unit (FFU) officer and rob locals of their property.

Nicknamed "Afande Kawo," Mukasa had duped unsuspecting locals that he offered phone tracking services and would demand huge amounts of money ranging between shs500,000 and shs2 million from those who had lost their mobile phones.

He would also demand that the victims buy him Lyca Mobile SIM cards.

On the fateful day, he asked a chapati seller for shs700,000 and despite being sent, he demanded more money.

The victim reported the matter to police leading to arrest.