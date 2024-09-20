Kenya/Egypt: Stunner in Cairo? Kenya Police FC Seek to Make History in Egypt

Nairobi — Kenya Police FC will look to make history in Cairo Friday night when they take on defending champions Zamalek SC in the return fixture of their CAF Confederation Cup second leg, second preliminary round tie.

The FKF Cup champions go into the pitch with a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Nairobi last weekend, and will need a win of more than two goals to book a place in the group stages for the first time in history.

A 1-0 victory will be enough to give them hope with a penalty shootout, but they will look to triumph where many African teams have in the recent past failed to sparkle; North Africa.

Coach Anthony Kimani remains confident that if they can sew up a few lose ends, they will be good to go against the White Knights.

"I believe we showed a lot of character in the first leg and we showed that we can compete. We conceded because of a small defensive mistake and if we can better that part of our game, I believe we stand a chance," coach Anthony Kimani said ahead of the match.

He added; "We have a good chance and we will go out there to do our best and ensure we fight for a win. I believe it is possible."

Police will look to borrow from the performance of the first round against Ethiopia Coffee where they drew at home, but fought for a win away from home to qualify.

For the match once again, they will be without the services of defensive midfielder Brian Musa who was injured in the first leg against Coffee, while winger Eric Zakayo has joined the treatment table after suffering a hamstring injury.

Despite the absence of the two, and the long term absence of utility player David 'Messi' Owino, Kimani believes he still has a potent squad to challenge the hosts.