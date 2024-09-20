Uganda: Todwong Meets Busoga, Lango MPs Ahead of Next Week's Mobilisation Tours

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Secretary General, Richard Todwong together with members of the secretariat's top leadership has Thursday met with Members of Parliament from the Busoga and Lango sub-regions in preparation for major grassroot mobilisation tours set to launch next week.

The strategic engagement that took place at the NRM headquarters in Nakasero, Kampala focused on the progress of manifesto implementation and service delivery to the people.

While addressing the legislators, Todwong said that it is important to engage people's representatives on the issues affecting them.

"We prioritize engaging MPs and leaders before moving into their regions to hear their input and inform them of our plans," he said.

"In Busoga, sugarcane farmers and fishing communities have raised issues about strict enforcement by the Fisheries Protection Unit and the challenges with wetland cultivation. The mobilization aims to address these concerns directly. We will engage directly with the people and work together to resolve these issues," the Secretary-General emphasised.

The SG also noted that the campaign will expand to other regions after Busoga and Lango, focusing on strengthening the NRM's grassroots presence and addressing community concerns.

Mr Todwong praised the regional whips for their coordination and stressed the importance of gathering success stories from government programs like the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga among other poverty alleviation programs.

The Government Chief Whip Denis Hamson Obua, said that service delivery will be prioritized during the mobilization to resolve local grievances and improve project implementation ahead of the upcoming elections.

"I implore locals to turn up in big numbers to the meetings with the Secretariat's leadership to raise their concerns," Obua said.

Obua added that the fishermen and those engaged in sugar cane growing within the two sub-regions will have an opportunity to interact with the party leaders directly to find lasting solutions.