Seychelles: UNFPA Country Director for Comoros, Mauritius and Seychelles Pays Courtesy Call to the Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare

19 September 2024
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

The Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Mrs Kalpana Devi Koonjoo-Shah, met, today, at the seat of the Ministry in Port Louis, with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Country Representative to Madagascar and Country Director for Comoros, Mauritius and Seychelles, Ms Josiane Yaguibou, who was accompanied by the UNFPA Head of Office for Mauritius and Seychelles, Ms Priscilla Li Ying.

In a statement following the courtesy call, Ms Josiane Yaguibou affirmed that as UNFPA Country Director, she was reassured of the commitment, passion and work that the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, as an essential partner, was doing in terms of ending gender-based violence while delivering the required care and support.

The UNFPA Representative stated that the meeting was an opportunity not only to learn about the ongoing priorities but also to recognise the leadership of Mauritius in terms of tackling gender-based violence. Teenage pregnancy, namely its root causes and the possible solutions, was also the focus of discussions.

According to Ms Yaguibou, the UNFPA was a committed partner to end gender-based violence and ensure gender equality remain a key consideration. She reiterated the collaboration of the UN Organisation over the years to come.

It is noted that the UNFPA established an Office in the country in June 2022 covering the Republics of Mauritius and Seychelles.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.