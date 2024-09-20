Seychelles: UNFPA Country Director for Comoros, Mauritius and Seychelles Pays Courtesy Call to the Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare

The Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Mrs Kalpana Devi Koonjoo-Shah, met, today, at the seat of the Ministry in Port Louis, with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Country Representative to Madagascar and Country Director for Comoros, Mauritius and Seychelles, Ms Josiane Yaguibou, who was accompanied by the UNFPA Head of Office for Mauritius and Seychelles, Ms Priscilla Li Ying.

In a statement following the courtesy call, Ms Josiane Yaguibou affirmed that as UNFPA Country Director, she was reassured of the commitment, passion and work that the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, as an essential partner, was doing in terms of ending gender-based violence while delivering the required care and support.

The UNFPA Representative stated that the meeting was an opportunity not only to learn about the ongoing priorities but also to recognise the leadership of Mauritius in terms of tackling gender-based violence. Teenage pregnancy, namely its root causes and the possible solutions, was also the focus of discussions.

According to Ms Yaguibou, the UNFPA was a committed partner to end gender-based violence and ensure gender equality remain a key consideration. She reiterated the collaboration of the UN Organisation over the years to come.

It is noted that the UNFPA established an Office in the country in June 2022 covering the Republics of Mauritius and Seychelles.