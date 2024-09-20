Tanzania: Samia Hassan Demands Major Improvements in Airports

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has issued directives to the newly appointed leadership of Tanzania's airports, demanding significant improvements in both infrastructure and operations.

Speaking at a swearing-in ceremony for various government officials at State House in Dar es Salaam yesterday, President Samia expressed dissatisfaction at the current state of the country's airports, particularly in terms of passenger experience and system reliability.

The President instructed, the newly appointed Abdul Mombokaleo, the Director of the Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA), who took an integrity oath yesterday, saying: "Operationally and in terms of infrastructure, there have been recent issues with systems at our airports, which our international visitors often use.

I have received complaints, so you must address these problems to ensure our visitors have a comfortable experience.

Elaborating, she highlighted complaints from international visitors about operational issues and outdated infrastructure.

The Head of State said there is still significant work to be done at Tanzania's airports, despite the progress made so far.

She urged the officials to be innovative and ensure that the revenue generated from the airports is utilised efficiently to improve the services that visitors expect when they arrive.

President Samia also mentioned the inconsistent functionality of the fast-track system, which is frequently used by government officials.

"Many tourists also want to use fast-track services because they have travelled long distances and are exhausted, but delays dampen their spirits. Ensure that all airports receiving international visitors are in top condition."

In addition to these appointments, Nenelwa Mwihambi was sworn in as a Judge of the High Court of Tanzania, having previously served as the Clerk of the National Assembly.

Her former position has been taken over by Idelphonce Leonard, who was also sworn in at the State House. Other officials who took oath of integrity include Mombokaleo as the Director of TAA, Mr Salim Msangi as the Director General of the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) and Macrice Mbodo as the Postmaster General.