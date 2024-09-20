Zimbabwe: Shoko Festival Unveils Game Changing Mash Up Night Concept

Zimbabwe's premier festival of urban culture, the Shoko Festival, is set to host the highly anticipated Mash Up Night at Harare Gardens on September 27.

This year, Mash Up Night will blend hip hop, dance, and theater, celebrating Zimbabwe's vibrant urban culture and diverse soundscape.

The event promises over 15 performances from some of the most exciting talents in the arts, featuring South African headliner Nadia Nakai and rising Zim hip-hop star Kayflow.

Curated by multidisciplinary artist AneUnhu, Mash Up Night aims to deliver an unforgettable evening of storytelling through music and theater, where underground subgenres intersect with mainstream hip hop.

Known for his critically acclaimed work, AneUnhu has crafted a lineup that is poised to leave a lasting impact on Zimbabwe's urban culture.

This year's Shoko Festival carries the theme #BothSidesOfSamora, with Mash Up Night fully embodying this concept.

AneUnhu expressed his excitement, stating: " "I am honoured to be part of this one-night-only variety showcase, exploring life and living with artists all over the nation, we find there is much more that brings us together than tears us apart.

"This event will solidify our creative union as a people, who have stood together through multiple currencies, cultural impositions, movements, and two republics," he said.

Festival coordinator Vera Chisvo added: "This is a night where common experiences that we share as Zimbabweans, from both sides of Samora Machel--the culturally prosperous, spirited South, and the opulent, lustrous Northern Harare--finally merge to create a cultural explosion. "

Attendees can look forward to a remarkable performance from Nadia Nakai, the acclaimed rap queen returning from South Africa, alongside Kayflow, known for his innovative contributions to Zimbabwean hip-hop.

Mash Up Night promises a celebration of Zimbabwean creativity and unity, drawing inspiration from Bob Marley's iconic anthem "Zimbabwe," highlighting common ground in the heart of Harare.

The program features performances by Lalla Martin, RayKaz, the duo Shebeen Rap (Dough Major & Dingo Duke), Rutendo Jackie, and Bhekiwé.

The musical talent will be backed by an incredible band, including Jairos Hambahamba (keyboard), Geoffrey Ndekha (drums), Basil Mahachi (bass), Wellington (guitar), and vocalists Min'enhle and Sher.

Additionally, young stars from Voice2Rep Zimbabwe, the multi-genre dance ensemble AfriKera, and unique presentations by the show's hosts will contribute to the evening's excitement.

The night will culminate in a first-ever rap battle, "King Of Samora," featuring rappers Donne Jovi and Gilmo against emcees Fund Reezy and Double Jae.

Curated by conscious MC Noble Styles, this battle represents the culmination of a year-long search for the best battle MC in the country.

The event will also showcase world-class lighting designed by Zimbabwe's internationally acclaimed Mildred Moyo, enhancing the spectacle with her expertise gained from working globally.

Mash Up Night is set to be an all-encompassing experience that captures the essence of Zimbabwean culture.

As Zimbabwe's longest-running festival of urban culture, Shoko Festival celebrates free expression, cutting-edge urban art, and alternative youth culture. It is a project of Magamba Network, Africa's leading creative and digital media organization.