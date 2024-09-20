Kenya: Masengeli Presents Himself in Court to Squash 6-Month Jail Sentence

Nairobi — Administration police Deputy Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli has presented himself at the Milimani Law Courts in a bid to quash the 6-month jail term imposed on him for contempt.

Masengeli was accompanied by Attorney General Dorcas Oduor who was leading the state defense as he sought to beat the deadline for his suspended jail sentence.

On Thursday, the court denied him the opportunity to present himself to purge the contempt.

This is after his lawyers Cecil Miller and Steve Ogolla informed justice Chacha Mwita that he was able to appear before court between 12pm and 2pm.

Justice Mwita said that Justice Lawrence Mugambi was handling another case where he is a member of a court bench and that the papers be presented before him for further directions.

"We are praying that you give directions so that we appear before Mugambi today," Advocate Cecil Miller.

Masengeli was handed a six-term jail on September 13 for contempt of court however the sentence was suspended for seven days to give him a chance to appear personally to explain the whereabouts of three political activists alleged to be abducted in Kitengela.

However, the three have been found in Kiambu, the police service has confirmed on Friday.

The trio that has been at the centre of a protracted feud between the National Police Service (NPS) and the Judiciary surfaced in Kiambu's Gachie area on Friday morning.

They were reportedly dumped by the roadside.

"I am informed that Jamil Longton and his brother Aslam were dumped at Gachie border of Kiambu and Nairobi by their captors," Las Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo announced.

"Every prayer and intervention made a difference. We thank God that they are safe!" she said.

Thursday marked a month since the two brothers went missing on August 19 alongside activist Bob Njagi. They were captured amid a heavy crackdown on pockets of anti-government protests.

Witnesses said the men believed to be State agents picked the two brothers near their home in Kigengela.

Njagi was arrested from a matatu by men who claimed he was a gunman. Footage showing the moment Njagi was captured fueled interest in the case.

On Thursday, newly installed Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja denied police knowledge on the whereabouts of the 'Kitengela Three'.

He promised a probe on the matter.

"I have just assumed office. What I have gotten from our officers is we don't have the Kitengela Three. A report was made and we have an active investigation over the same," he said.