Egypt: FM Wraps Up 1st Day of His Visit to Washington By Holding Series of Meetings With U.S. Congressmen

20 September 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty ended his series of meetings at the first day of his visit to Washington Thursday 19/9/2024 by holding talks separately with Steve Scalise, Republican Majority Leader in the US House of Representatives, Senator Jon Ossoff, member of the powerful US Senate Intelligence Committee and US Senator Chris Van Hollen, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations.

According to foreign ministry spokesman Tamim Khallaf the meetings of the top Egyptian diplomat during his current Washington visit provided the opportunity to review all aspects of bilateral political, economic, commercial and military relations and the progress Egypt has witnessed on the level of human rights. The meetings also reflected an increasing awareness among US Congress members of the constructive Egyptian role in the region, the developments it is witnessing at various levels, and the assiduous efforts it is exerting to support regional security and stability despite the serious volatile conditions that the Middle East is suffering from.

The meetings saw consultations and exchange of visions and assessments on major regional issues, most notably the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and developments in Libya, Sudan, Somalia, the Horn of Africa and the Ethiopian dam file, the spokesman said. They witnessed an agreement in visions regarding most of these issues and an appreciation for Egypt's views regarding ways to properly deal with them in a way that contributes to strengthening regional peace and security, he added.

