Egypt Rejects Any Forced Displacement of Palestinians - FM to U.S. Congressional Leaders

Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty reiterated on Thursday 19/9/2024 Egypt's rejection of any forced displacement of Palestinians or the liquidation of the Palestinian cause in a series of meetings with several US congressional leaders as he kicked off his visit to Washington, D.C.

FM Abdelatty held separate meetings with Democrat Senator Ben Cardin, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee; Representative Katherine Clark, the Democrat Minority Whip in the House of Representatives; and Senator Susan Collins, the Republican Minority Leader of the senate and vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

In a statement, Ambassador Tamim Khallaf, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the minister's meetings discussed regional crises, including the Gaza war, which created economic and security challenges for Egypt.

FM Abdelatty reaffirmed to US congressional representatives the need for Israel to withdraw from the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing and the Philadelphi corridor to allow for delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Furthermore, during the meetings, the top diplomat urged efforts to prevent the expansion of conflict in the region due to Israel's ongoing policies in the occupied Palestinian territories.

He also reviewed Egypt's intensive diplomatic efforts to de-escalate regional conflicts.

For Sudan's crisis, Minister Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's support for Sudanese state institutions as the only path to restoring stability and security.

He also underscored the importance of increasing humanitarian assistance to Sudan and ensuring that international partners fulfil their commitments.

Discussions also covered Libya and securing maritime navigation in the Red Sea.