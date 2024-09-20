Kenya: League Champions Thunder Pack Up Squad With Three Foreign Additions

Nairobi — Kenya Basketball Premier League champions Nairobi City Thunder have bulked up their squad and signed three international players ahead of their debut in the Basketball Africa League (BAL) later this year.

Thunder have brought on board American Power forward William Sydney Davis from the NBA G-League side Ignite as well as Nigerian point guard Uchenna Iroegbu who has been playing in Qatar.

Also joining Thunder, who have already commenced training, is Senegalese power forward Michael Diouf who is the Europe Cup all-time points leader. The 35-year old has featured for Dannish side Bakken Bears from 2015 to early this year.

He played alongside Kenyan international Tuler Ongwae, who has also joined Thunder for their BAL campaign. He is a four-time Dannis defender of the year, and was the Dannis MVP finals in 2021.

Thunder have been on a rebuild to buff up for an assault at the BAL title. Apart from Kenyan star Ongwae, the team has also snapped up Eugene Adera from rivals Equity Dumas, and brought on board another Kenyan international, Derric Ogechi.

Thunder won the Kenyan league unbeaten last season, but their biggest target now is on the Basketball Africa League, where they look to become the first Kenyan team to qualify for the last 16.

The qualification route for the last 16, for the BAL season five, will be announced later in the year.