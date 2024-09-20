Kenya: City Hall Revamps Inoculation Centre, Introduces New Security Features On Yellow Fever Certificate

20 September 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Government has introduced new security features on the yellow fever certificate to deter scammers and brokers.

The features were introduced even as the county revamped its Inoculation Centre for better service provision and efficiency.

Speaking during the inspection visit, Public Health Chief Officer, Tom Nyakaba indicated that the features will prevent rampant bribery and corruption around the issuance of fake yellow fever certificates.

He stated that residents seeking to receive vaccination services at the revamped centre will be required to have a pass to gain access.

"The staff at the néw look centre will also have proper identification badges for easy identification," he stated.

"Before the facility was revamped it catered for about 100 customers daily, and the newly revamped facility would now be able to serve atleast 200 Nairobians daily."

He further indicated that "we have a new seal and other security features in our new yellow fever cards. Just yesterday, the County's investigations department arrested and detained a suspect who will be arraigned in court for being in possession of fake yellow fever certificates ."

"The innoculation centre will also offer the following vaccination services; Polio vaccines, Typhoid vaccine, Pneumococal vaccines, Hepatitis B and C vaccines and Anti- Rabis."

